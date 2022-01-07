COVID Infections Pass 300 Million Mark

The number of global COVID infections has passed the 300 million mark. It took more than a year to reach the first 100 million and just five months to add the third 100 million, as the world deals with the highly contagious omicron variant.

London’s medical professionals and patients have been hard hit by the omicron variant, causing the government to deploy 200 members of the military, including 40 doctors, to the city’s hospitals.

Critics of the country’s National Health Service say the omicron surge is exposing the inadequacies of the country’s medical system.

The governor of the U.S. state of West Virginia said Thursday the omicron variant is prompting him to seek authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine to people in his state who are 50 and older.

India’s health ministry reported 117,100 new COVID cases early Friday.

The World Health Organization says a new coronavirus variant recently detected in France is nothing to be concerned about right now.

Scientists at the IHU Mediterranee Infection Foundation in Marseille say they discovered the new B.1.640.2 variant in December in 12 patients living near Marseille, with the first patient testing positive after traveling to the central African nation of Cameroon.

The researchers said they have identified 46 mutations in the new variant, which they labeled “IHU” after the institute, that could make it more resistant to vaccines and more infectious than the original coronavirus. The French team revealed the findings of a study in the online health sciences outlet medRxiv, which publishes studies that have not been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal.

Abdi Mahmud, a COVID-19 incident manager with the World Health Organization, told reporters in Geneva earlier this week that, while the IHU variant is “on our radar,” it remains confined in Marseille and has not been labeled a “variant of concern” by the U.N. health agency.