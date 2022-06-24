Crash at Chinese Electric Car Company Kills 2

A Chinese electric car company says two people were killed this week when one of its cars fell from the third floor of the company headquarters in Shanghai.

Nio, a maker of electric cars, said a staff member and an employee of a partner company were inside the car when it fell out of the building Wednesday afternoon.

Nio said in a statement that it is cooperating in the investigation of the crash, which it said was "not caused by the vehicle itself."

Nio received backlash on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, for the statement. Commentors accused the company of trying to avoid responsibility for the crash.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the company's communications director has said he would take responsibility for causing the controversy.

