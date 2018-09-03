Accessibility links

'Crazy Rich Asians' Tops Holiday Weekend Box Office

Audrey Sue-Matsumoto, right, holds tickets as she poses for photos with her mother Alice Sue while interviewed outside of a movie theater after watching the movie Crazy Rich Asians in Daly City, Calif.

"These people aren't just rich. They're crazy rich."

It was another crazy, rich weekend at the U.S. box office for the romantic comedy "Crazy Rich Asians."

The Warner Bros. film stayed in first place this Labor Day Weekend, bringing in an estimated $22.2 million.

The movie stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend and discovers his family is quote "crazy rich" and famous.

The film has raked in $110 million since it opened last month.

For three weekends in a row, shark drama "The Meg" held onto second place at the box office.

The film about a massive prehistoric shark took a bite out of competition this weekend, earning $10.5 million.

Coming in third is Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible Fallout". The Paramount production earned an estimated $7 million.

