Cuba Challenges US to Provide Proof of Venezuela Charges

Cuba is challenging the Trump administration to back up its allegations that the communist government has embedded troops and intelligence agents throughout the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said at a press conference Thursday that National Security Advisor John Bolton is a “pathological liar” for saying some 20,000 Cubans sent to Venezuela were providing security support for Maduro.

Rodriguez said they are mostly medical workers. He cited what he called a classified document circulated among U.S. embassies in the region containing talking points on Cuba and Venezuela.

“I invite them to provide evidence. The infamous document says tens of thousands of Cubans in Venezuela have infiltrated the institutions and services of that country. I invite them to provide proof,” Rodriguez said.