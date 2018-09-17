Cuban President In Favor Of Same-Sex Marriage

Cuba's president says he supports a change to the island's constitution in support of same-sex marriage.

Miguel Diaz-Canel said in an interview broadcast Sunday on the Venezuela-based television station Telesur: "The approach of recognizing marriage between two people, without limitations, responds to a problem of eliminating all types of discrimination in society."

Cuba's current constitution limits marriage to the "voluntary union of a man and a woman."

In a new constitution, however, that parliament has approved and that will be submitted for a national referendum next year, marriage is defined as a union between "two people."

The definition of marriage in the proposed constitution and the president's support represent seismic changes for the Cuban government's attitude towards homosexuals.

"We've been going through a massive thought evolution and many taboos have been broken," Diaz-Canel told Telesur.

Much of the change can be attributed to Mariela Castro who has spearheaded a campaign for years for the rights of Cuba's LGBT community. She is the daughter of former Cuban president Raul Castro.

Diaz-Canel replaced Raul Castro in April.