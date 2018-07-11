Accessibility links

Meteorological Organization: Climate Change Causing Extreme Weather

  • Lisa Schlein
A Thai policeman guards an area under rainfall near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province, July 7, 2018, as rescue operation continues for the 12 boys and their football team coach.
GENEVA — 

The World Meteorological Organization warns the floods, heatwaves and other extreme weather conditions gripping many parts of the world are likely to continue as a consequence of accelerating climate change.

While the world was fixated on the dramatic rescue from a cave in Thailand of 12 boys and their soccer coach, potentially deadly monsoon rains were gathering steam in the region.

The World Meteorological Organization reports extreme weather conditions have dealt a deadly blow in many places, with blistering heatwaves and disastrous precipitation forecast to continue this month.

A car is covered with mud as houses are damaged after a mudslide caused by heavy rains in Hiroshima, southwestern Japan, July 10, 2018.
A car is covered with mud as houses are damaged after a mudslide caused by heavy rains in Hiroshima, southwestern Japan, July 10, 2018.

For example, it notes the recent catastrophic flooding in Japan, the worst in decades, has claimed at least 150 lives. WMO spokeswoman, Claire Nullis, says the death toll is likely to climb. This, in what she calls one of the world’s best prepared countries when it comes to tackling disasters.

“They are supremely well prepared," said Nullis. "And, so the magnitude of the casualties, of the destruction that we are seeing now really is an indication of just how big and how extreme this was and how heavy the rainfall was in such a short period of time.”

Other extreme weather events include drought and abnormally high temperatures in Northern Europe. The WMO expects these conditions to prevail over the coming weeks.

Photo shows the Encino Fire in Sonoita, Arizonia, June 20, 2017. An extreme heat wave in the western U.S. has made the fight against a series of wildfires more difficult.
Photo shows the Encino Fire in Sonoita, Arizonia, June 20, 2017. An extreme heat wave in the western U.S. has made the fight against a series of wildfires more difficult.

The WMO reports the United States has had the hottest June on record. Nullis notes the Los Angeles area in California continues to hit record high temperatures, such as 48.9 degrees Celsius in the city of Chino.

Elsewhere in the world, she says a city in the Algerian Sahara Desert has reported temperatures of 51.3 degrees Celsius.

“Climate change, as we always say, no specific event can be attributed to climate change, but what we are seeing is consistent with climate change scenarios," said Nullis. "Extreme heat, consistent heat, persistent heat and heavy precipitation.”

WMO scientists say these extreme weather events are compatible with the general long-term trend of global warming caused by the emission of man-made greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

