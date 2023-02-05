Cypriots Electing a New President

Voters in Cyprus are going to the polls Sunday to elect a new president.

While 14 candidates are running for the office, the real race is expected to be among three candidates who are all closely associated with current president Nicos Anastasiades.

Right-wing DISY party leader Averof Neophytou, career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis and former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulides, who is leading in the polls, are the top candidates, analysts say.

If no one receives more than half the votes, then the two candidates who get the most votes in Sunday’s poll will face off in a runoff election later this month.

Migration and inflation are among the issues affecting Cypriots.

Cyprus has more than half a million eligible voters.