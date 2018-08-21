Dancing FBI Agent in Court Over Accidental Shooting

An FBI agent who accidentally shot a man while dancing in a Denver nightclub will be arraigned on a second-degree assault charge Oct. 18.

Chase Bishop appeared in a Denver court for a routine hearing Tuesday, The Denver Post reports. Bishop has been charged with second-degree assault in the June 2 shooting at Mile High Spirits and Distillery.

A video shot at the scene and shared with local media shows Bishop doing a back flip on the dance floor. His gun is seen falling to the floor and discharging as Bishop tries to pick it up.

A bartender was shot in the leg. He was treated and released from a local hospital.

Bishop, who lives and works in Washington, D.C., was off-duty and on vacation when the shooting occurred. He was arrested and later released to an FBI supervisor.