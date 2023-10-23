Danish Deputy Prime Minister Steps Down 

Denmark’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Monday that he is retiring from politics. The move will take effect immediately.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen will take over Ellemann-Jensen's posts.

“I am taking this decision because it is the right thing for the Liberal Party,” Ellemann-Jensen said.

Elleman-Jensen was on a months-long sick leave following a medical exam earlier this year.

Support for the Liberal Party has fallen dramatically and Denmark’s coalition government holds only a narrow majority in the 179-member parliament.

However, political analyst Jarl Cordua, told Reuters about Lunds Poulsen, “There is greater confidence that he can stabilize the party and this stability will likely extend into the government.”