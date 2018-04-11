Daughter of Poisoned Spy in Britain Rejects Russian Help

The daughter of poisoned spy Sergei Skripal said Wednesday that she had declined help from the Russian Embassy as she comes to terms with her recovery from the nerve agent attack that has left her ill and her father hospitalized.

Yulia Skripal said in a statement that she found herself in a "totally different life than the ordinary one'' that she experienced before the poisoning in the southwestern English city of Salisbury. She was released from the hospital earlier this week.

The 33-year-old said she had been made aware of offers of help from the Russian Embassy but "at the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services."

London's Metropolitan Police distributed the statement.

