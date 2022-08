The daughter of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was killed Saturday when the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving exploded in Russia.

Darya Dugin, a journalist, was killed in the blast Saturday near Moscow.

Darya’s father is Russian political commentator Alexander Dugin, often referred to a “Putin’s brain.”

Media reports say the elder Dugin, an ultra-nationalist, may have been the intended target.

Both father and daughter were supporters of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.