Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
18:30 - 19:00
LIVE
New Pakistan Prime Minister - Imran Khan
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
19:05 - 19:30
Zimbabwe and Mali Election Analysis
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:05
VOA Newscasts
23:00 - 23:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
20:00 - 20:04
VOA Newscasts
21:00 - 21:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
New Pakistan Prime Minister - Imran Khan
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
August 10, 2018
August 10, 2018 5:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018.
2
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018.
3
Rohingya refugee children play in a playground in the Thangkhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 9, 2018.
4
People shine the lights of their mobile phones during protests outside the government headquarters, seen at right, in Bucharest, Romania. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
August 10, 2018
Day in Photos
August 9, 2018
Day in Photos
August 8, 2018
Day in Photos
August 7, 2018
Day in Photos
August 6, 2018
Day in Photos
August 5, 2018
Day in Photos
August 3, 2018
Day in Photos
August 2, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments