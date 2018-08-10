Accessibility links

August 10, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A lioness takes a swipe at Bhanu the Asiatic lion during an event to publicize World Lion Day at London Zoo in London, Britain, August 9, 2018.
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel near the southern city of Sderot, Israel August 9, 2018.
Rohingya refugee children play in a playground in the Thangkhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 9, 2018.
People shine the lights of their mobile phones during protests outside the government headquarters, seen at right, in Bucharest, Romania. Romanians who live abroad are staging an anti-government protest calling on the left-wing government to resign and an early election.
