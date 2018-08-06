Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 6, 2018
August 06, 2018 2:32 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A girl with painted hands and face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War 2, in Mumbai, India.
2
A participant poses while attending the inauguration of the Gay Games village at the Hotel de Ville city hall in Paris, France.
3
A migrant sits on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea.
4
Two people sit on a pier in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.
