Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

August 7, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
An Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting a gun painted on the wall of the former US embassy in the capital Tehran.
1 An Iranian woman walks past a mural depicting a gun painted on the wall of the former US embassy in the capital Tehran.
Athletes clear the water in a men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany.
2 Athletes clear the water in a men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat at the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany.
A jackass penguin dives in the zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany.
3 A jackass penguin dives in the zoo in Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany.
Crocodiles rest at a a farm in the Jordan Valley, West Bank.
4 Crocodiles rest at a a farm in the Jordan Valley, West Bank.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG