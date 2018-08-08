Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 8, 2018
August 08, 2018 2:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A former child soldier holds a gun as they participate in a child soldiers' release ceremony, outside Yambio, South Sudan.
Two brown bears bathe in their enclosure at the Wildpark Poing in Poing, Germany.
People lay out plots and build shacks on a piece of land belonging to the Louiesenhof Wine Estate in Stellenbosch, which is at the centre of the South African wine-producing region.
Kashmiri fisherman rows a boat after a rainfall in Srinagar.
