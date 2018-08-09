Accessibility links
Day in Photos
August 9, 2018
August 09, 2018 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman attends a demonstration in support of decriminalizing abortion, outside the Argentine embassy in Quito, Ecuador.
2
A pair of four-month-old white lion cubs play together in their enclosure at the Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala, Mexico.
3
A Sri Lankan mahout washes an elephant in Colombo.
4
Migrants rescued by Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain.
