August 9, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman attends a demonstration in support of decriminalizing abortion, outside the Argentine embassy in Quito, Ecuador.
A pair of four-month-old white lion cubs play together in their enclosure at the Altiplano Zoo in Tlaxcala, Mexico.
A Sri Lankan mahout washes an elephant in Colombo.
Migrants rescued by Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea stand on board before arriving at the port of Algeciras in San Roque, southern Spain.
