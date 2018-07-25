Accessibility links
Search
Day in Photos
July 25, 2018
July 25, 2018 1:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Dancer Jonathan Eden from MOMIX performs a scene from Botanica's 'Man Fan' during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater in New York.
2
A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture "The London Mastaba" on the Serpentine in London, Britain.
3
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4
Women, clad in burqas, stand in line to cast their ballot at a polling station during general election in Peshawar, Pakistan.
