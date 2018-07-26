Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 17:30
Top 20 Countdown
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
15:30 - 16:00
LIVE
VOA Learning English
Upcoming
16:00 - 17:00
African Beat
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
July 26, 2018
July 26, 2018 2:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
An officer on duty attempts to knock down the flame as Ukrainian former serviceman Serhii Ulianov sets himself on fire while protesting against his dismissal from the Armed Forces in front of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine.
2
A girl plays in a fountain to cool down at a park during a hot summer day in Tokyo, Japan.
3
Performers from Gandini Juggling rehearse their act "Cascade" ahead of a festival of contemporary circus at Somerset House in London, Britain.
4
A sloth called Pancho, hit by a vehicle, is seen after a surgery at the Agroflor animals refuge in Cochabamba, Bolivia.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 26, 2018
Day in Photos
July 25, 2018
Day in Photos
July 24, 2018
Day in Photos
July 22, 2018
Day in Photos
July 20, 2018
Day in Photos
July 19, 2018
Day in Photos
July 18, 2018
US Politics
July 17, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments