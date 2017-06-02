June 2, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A man reaches for food as Muslims gather before breaking fast on the first Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the historic Niujie Mosque in Beijing, China.
2
A man holds back tears as he lights candles for victims of an attack at the Resorts World Manila complex, in Manila, Philippines. Police say a gunman stormed a crowded casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed dozens of people.
3
Demonstrators lay roses on a rainbow flag as they protest an alleged crackdown on gay men in Chechnya, outside the Russian Embassy in London.
4
The Soyuz MS-03 capsule, carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia and Thomas Pesquet of France, is silhouetted against the sun as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in a remote area outside Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
Your opinion
Show comments