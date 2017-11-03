November 3, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A crowd releases lanterns into the air as they celebrate the Yee Peng festival, also known as the festival of lights, in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The event is held to show respect to Buddha.
Rohingya refugees make their way to a refugee camp after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
Members of the Household Cavalry ride past autumn foliage in central London, Britain.
A woman with a cage over her head and her face covered with a Catalan pro-independence Estelada flag takes part in a demonstration in Barcelona, to protest against the detention of Catalan officials in Madrid, Spain.
