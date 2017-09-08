September 8, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
2
People take part in a rally to protest against the upcoming Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen, and to mark the Day of Belarussian Military Glory in Minsk, Belarus.
3
A woman takes a break from cleaning the debris in front of a house, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
4
Pope Francis prepares to give an open air mass at the Simon Bolivar Park in Bogota, Colombia. Francis urged Colombians to avoid seeking "vengeance" for the suffering of their country's half-century civil conflict as they work towards a lasting peace.
