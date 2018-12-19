DC Sues Facebook Over Cambridge Analytica's Data Use

The attorney general for Washington, D.C., said Wednesday that the nation's capital had sued Facebook over reports involving Cambridge Analytica's use of data from the social media giant.

"Facebook failed to protect the privacy of its users and deceived them about who had access to their data and how it was used," Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement. "Facebook put users at risk of manipulation by allowing companies like Cambridge Analytica and other third-party applications to collect personal data without users' permission."

The lawsuit came as Facebook faced new reports that it shared its users' data without their permission.

Cambridge Analytica, which worked for Donald Trump's presidential campaign at one point, gained access to personal data from tens of millions of Facebook's users. The D.C. attorney general said in the lawsuit that this exposed nearly half of the district's residents' data to manipulation for

political purposes during the 2016 campaign, and he alleged that Facebook's "lax oversight and misleading privacy settings" had allowed the consulting firm to harvest the information.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.