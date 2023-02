Heavy rains and landslides have killed at least 36 people and displaced hundreds in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, officials said Sunday.

Sao Paulo has issued a disaster declaration for six of the state’s cities, according to Reuters.

The downpours are expected to continue along the coastal region, challenging rescue operations and causing many municipalities to cancel Carnival activities.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to visit the area Monday.