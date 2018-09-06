Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

4 Dead, including Gunman, in Cincinnati Bank Shooting

  • Associated Press
Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OHIO — 

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building.

Isaac said the gunman then entered the bank's lobby where he exchanged gunfire with the shooter. It's unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

One of the victims died at the scene.

Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG