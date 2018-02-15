10 Deadliest Mass Shootings in Modern US History

These are the 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in modern American history:

1. Las Vegas: Oct. 1, 2017

Victims: 58 dead, more than 500 wounded

Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64. Found dead

Motive: Unknown

2. Orlando, Fla.: June 12, 2016

Victims: 49 killed, more than 58 wounded

Shooter: Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29. Killed by police

Motive: Hate crime

3. Blacksburg, Va.: April 16, 2007

Victims: 32 dead, 17 wounded on Virginia Tech campus

Shooter: Seung-Hui Cho, 23. Killed himself

Motive: Mental health issues

4. Newtown Conn.: Dec. 14, 2012

Victims: 26 dead, including 20 children

Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20. Killed himself

Motive: Mental health issues

5. Sutherland Springs, Texas: Nov. 5, 2017

Victims: 26 dead, including an unborn child, 20 wounded

Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. Found dead

Motive: Unknown

6. Killeen, Texas: Oct. 16, 1991

Victims: 23 dead, 27 wounded

Shooter: George Hennard, 35. Killed himself

Motive: Hatred of women, minorities

7. San Ysidro, Calif.: July 19, 1984

Victims: 21 dead, 19 wounded

Shooter: James Huberty, 41. Killed by police

Motive: Mental health issues

8. Austin, Texas: Aug. 1, 1966

Victims: 16 dead, 31 wounded

Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25. Killed by police.

Motive: Mental health issues

9. San Bernardino, Calif.: Dec. 2, 2015

Victims: 14 dead, 24 wounded

Shooters: Sayed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife Tashfeen Malik, 29. Killed in a shootout with police.

Motive: Terrorism

10. Edmond, Okla.: Aug. 20, 1986

Victims: 14 dead, 6 wounded

Shooter: Patrick Sherill, 44. Killed himself

Motive: Reprimanded at work