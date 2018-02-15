Accessibility links

10 Deadliest Mass Shootings in Modern US History

  • VOA News
FILE - A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 5, 2017.

These are the 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in modern American history:

1. Las Vegas: Oct. 1, 2017

Victims: 58 dead, more than 500 wounded
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64. Found dead
Motive: Unknown

2. Orlando, Fla.: June 12, 2016

Victims: 49 killed, more than 58 wounded
Shooter: Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29. Killed by police
Motive: Hate crime

3. Blacksburg, Va.: April 16, 2007

Victims: 32 dead, 17 wounded on Virginia Tech campus
Shooter: Seung-Hui Cho, 23. Killed himself
Motive: Mental health issues

4. Newtown Conn.: Dec. 14, 2012

Victims: 26 dead, including 20 children
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20. Killed himself
Motive: Mental health issues

5. Sutherland Springs, Texas: Nov. 5, 2017

Victims: 26 dead, including an unborn child, 20 wounded
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. Found dead
Motive: Unknown

6. Killeen, Texas: Oct. 16, 1991

Victims: 23 dead, 27 wounded
Shooter: George Hennard, 35. Killed himself
Motive: Hatred of women, minorities

7. San Ysidro, Calif.: July 19, 1984

Victims: 21 dead, 19 wounded
Shooter: James Huberty, 41. Killed by police
Motive: Mental health issues

8. Austin, Texas: Aug. 1, 1966

Victims: 16 dead, 31 wounded
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25. Killed by police.
Motive: Mental health issues

9. San Bernardino, Calif.: Dec. 2, 2015

Victims: 14 dead, 24 wounded
Shooters: Sayed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife Tashfeen Malik, 29. Killed in a shootout with police.
Motive: Terrorism

10. Edmond, Okla.: Aug. 20, 1986

Victims: 14 dead, 6 wounded
Shooter: Patrick Sherill, 44. Killed himself
Motive: Reprimanded at work

