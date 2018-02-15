10 Deadliest Mass Shootings in Modern US History

These are the 10 deadliest single-day mass shootings in modern American history:
1. Las Vegas: Oct. 1, 2017
Victims: 58 dead, more than 500 wounded
Shooter: Stephen Paddock, 64. Found dead
Motive: Unknown
2. Orlando, Fla.: June 12, 2016
Victims: 49 killed, more than 58 wounded
Shooter: Omar Saddiqui Mateen, 29. Killed by police
Motive: Hate crime
3. Blacksburg, Va.: April 16, 2007
Victims: 32 dead, 17 wounded on Virginia Tech campus
Shooter: Seung-Hui Cho, 23. Killed himself
Motive: Mental health issues
4. Newtown Conn.: Dec. 14, 2012
Victims: 26 dead, including 20 children
Shooter: Adam Lanza, 20. Killed himself
Motive: Mental health issues
5. Sutherland Springs, Texas: Nov. 5, 2017
Victims: 26 dead, including an unborn child, 20 wounded
Shooter: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26. Found dead
Motive: Unknown
6. Killeen, Texas: Oct. 16, 1991
Victims: 23 dead, 27 wounded
Shooter: George Hennard, 35. Killed himself
Motive: Hatred of women, minorities
7. San Ysidro, Calif.: July 19, 1984
Victims: 21 dead, 19 wounded
Shooter: James Huberty, 41. Killed by police
Motive: Mental health issues
8. Austin, Texas: Aug. 1, 1966
Victims: 16 dead, 31 wounded
Shooter: Charles Whitman, 25. Killed by police.
Motive: Mental health issues
9. San Bernardino, Calif.: Dec. 2, 2015
Victims: 14 dead, 24 wounded
Shooters: Sayed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his wife Tashfeen Malik, 29. Killed in a shootout with police.
Motive: Terrorism
10. Edmond, Okla.: Aug. 20, 1986
Victims: 14 dead, 6 wounded
Shooter: Patrick Sherill, 44. Killed himself
Motive: Reprimanded at work