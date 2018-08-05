Deadly Blasts Hit Somalia

At least six people were killed and 13 others were wounded in two bombings in Somalia on Sunday, ambulance services and officials said.



The deadliest blast occurred in the capital, Mogadishu, where at four people were killed in a car bombing outside a coffee shop on the capital's busiest road.



Dr Abdulkadir Abdirahman Aden of the Mogadishu ambulance services told VOA Somali that they have evacuated the dead bodies. Officials believe the car was driven by a suicide bomber.



The blast caused huge damage to the coffee shop and nearby buildings, according to the witnesses. No one claimed responsibility for the blast



Earlier in the day, two people were killed and four others were wounded after a suicide car bomb exploded near a military vehicle in Afgoye. Deputy Governor of Lower Shabelle region Ali Nur Mohamed told VOA Somali that all victims were government soldiers.



The suicide bomber chased the pickup truck transporting the soldiers but detonated when it was unable to catch up with, officials said.



The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility of the attack in Afgoye, 30 km west of Mogadishu.



Meanwhile, the Somali government said two militants killed in a shootout with security forces were responsible for the assassination of a young business entrepreneur in Mogadishu on Tuesday.



The killing of the business entrepreneur Mohamed Mohamoud Sheikh Ali led to public protests in Mogadishu by activists and youth members who demanded accountability.

