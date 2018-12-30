Deadly Clashes as Bangladesh Voted in General Election

Voters in Bangladesh are casting ballots in a general election Sunday amid deadly clashes between ruling party supporters and its opponents.

News reports say at least 10 people were killed in violence in the country Sunday.

Voter turnout in the country of 165 million people was low in the first fully competitive general election in a decade widely expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, giving her a third straight term in office.

Hasina of Awami League appeared confident about winning when she addressed the media in Dhaka after voting.

"I believe the people of Bangladesh will vote for the boat [Awami League symbol] and will give us another opportunity to serve them so that we can maintain our upward trend of development, and take Bangladesh forward as a developing country," she said.



Hasina's main rival, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the leader of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is in prison on corruption charges and a court has banned her from running.

In Zia's absence, opposition parties have formed a coalition led by Kamal Hossain, an 82-year-old Oxford-educated lawyer and former member of Hasina's Awami League party.

"I told everybody over the phone that, besides sending me the complaints, let the returning officers, and their superiors and newspapers know about everything that you all are witnessing. Besides talking to you, we are going to collect the complaints and share them with both the government and election commission," Hossain said.

Mobile internet was blocked and the streets of the capital, Dhaka were largely deserted as many had left to vote in their home towns.

Others were seen trickling into polling booths, where posters bearing the ruling Awami League's "boat" symbol far outnumbered those of the opposition.