Deadly Earthquake Hits Indonesia

Workers inspect a store damaged during an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

An earthquake struck Indonesia’s main island of Java Monday, killing at least 46 people and injuring hundreds.

The head of the country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the earthquake damaged dozens of buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 quake was in Cianjur.

Shaking was felt in the capital, Jakarta, about 70 kilometers away, where some high-rise buildings were evacuated.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

