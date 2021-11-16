Deadly Explosions Near Uganda’s Parliament, Central Police Station

Two explosions near the central police station and parliament in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, have left at least three people dead.

The blasts Tuesday morning shattered windows and left cars burning on the streets of Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

Two lifeless bodies were visible near Uganda’s parliament and one outside the central police station as security closed off the area.

The deputy director of Uganda’s National Referral Hospital Mulago, Rosemary Byanyima, says they received 27 injured, seven of them in critical condition.

This is the third explosion in Kampala since October, when a bomb at a restaurant killed one person and injured five others.

Ugandan authorities have not yet assigned blame for Tuesday’s blasts. Past attacks have been claimed by Islamic State militants.