Deadly Suicide Attack Targets Quetta, Pakistan

A suicide bomb attack near Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta has killed at least four paramilitary soldiers and wounded about seven others.

Officials are quoted as saying the bomber struck a camp of the Frontier Corps force Wednesday night, about 20 kilometers from the capital of Baluchistan province.



There were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Earlier in the day gunmen on motorbike ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior police officer in Quetta and sprayed it with bullets. The attack killed two security guards but the senior police officer survived.

The outlawed Pakistani Taliban claimed its members carried out the shooting.