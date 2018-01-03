Deadly Suicide Bombing Targets Nigerian Mosque

A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Nigeria's northern Borno state Wednesday, killing at least 10 people.

Witnesses say the attacker entered the mosque in the town of Gamboru shortly before dawn prayers and detonated his explosives, reducing the building to rubble.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing. Boko Haram has been engaged in a bloody eight-year insurgency aimed at establishing a strict Islamic state in northern Nigeria, leaving 20,000 people dead.



Police, civilians, churches, and mosques have been among its targets.