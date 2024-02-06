Accessibility links

Death Toll Rises to 123 in Wildfires in Central Chile

An aerial view shows the remains of houses burnt following the spread of wildfires in Vina del Mar, Chile Feb. 5, 2024.
The death toll from a series of wildfires that have burned across central Chile now stands at 123 people.

Authorities say hundreds of people remain unaccounted for after several days of fires that have destroyed thousands of homes near the popular coastal cities of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso.

Residents who fled the fires have begun returning to their destroyed or damaged homes, picking through the rubble to recover any possessions that survived.

President Gabriel Boric announced two days of national mourning Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement late Monday saying that he and his wife Jill were “deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation” in Chile, and that the “United States is ready to provide necessary assistance to the Chilean people.”

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.

  • 16x9 Image

    VOA News

    The Voice of America provides news and information in more than 40 languages to an estimated weekly audience of over 326 million people. Stories with the VOA News byline are the work of multiple VOA journalists and may contain information from wire service reports.

