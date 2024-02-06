Death Toll Rises to 123 in Wildfires in Central Chile

The death toll from a series of wildfires that have burned across central Chile now stands at 123 people.

Authorities say hundreds of people remain unaccounted for after several days of fires that have destroyed thousands of homes near the popular coastal cities of Vina del Mar and Valparaiso.

Residents who fled the fires have begun returning to their destroyed or damaged homes, picking through the rubble to recover any possessions that survived.

President Gabriel Boric announced two days of national mourning Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement late Monday saying that he and his wife Jill were “deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation” in Chile, and that the “United States is ready to provide necessary assistance to the Chilean people.”

