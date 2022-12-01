Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 1, 2022
December 01, 2022 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Morocco players celebrate by tossing the head coach Walid Regragui into the air at the end of the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha , Qatar.
2
Laborers load goods on a truck amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan.
3
The grave of a unidentified small boy is seen in a cemetery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His beaten naked body was found abandoned in a cardboard box decades ago.
4
Members of the media report in front of a lava flow during the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2022.
December 1, 2022
