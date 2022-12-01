Accessibility links

December 1, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Morocco players celebrate by tossing the head coach Walid Regragui into the air at the end of the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha , Qatar.
2 Laborers load goods on a truck amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore, Pakistan.
3 The grave of a unidentified small boy is seen in a cemetery in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His beaten naked body was found abandoned in a cardboard box decades ago.
4 Members of the media report in front of a lava flow during the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii, Nov. 30, 2022.

