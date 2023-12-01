Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 1, 2023
December 01, 2023 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Cars travel on a road in the snow-covered landscape at the Kahler Asten mountain near Winterberg, western Germany.
2
Aerial view shows the wreckage of a Douglas DC-6 aircraft turned into a hotel in San Gil, Santader Department, Colombia.
3
Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, after a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas expired, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel.
4
Palestinians carry wounded children following an Israeli strike on a house, after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Load more
December 1, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG