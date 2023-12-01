Accessibility links

December 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Cars travel on a road in the snow-covered landscape at the Kahler Asten mountain near Winterberg, western Germany.
2 Aerial view shows the wreckage of a Douglas DC-6 aircraft turned into a hotel in San Gil, Santader Department, Colombia.
3 Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, after a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas expired, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel.
4 Palestinians carry wounded children following an Israeli strike on a house, after a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel expired, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

