Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 10, 2023
December 10, 2023 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Ali and Kiana Rahmani, children of Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist, accept the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 award on behalf of their mother at Oslo City Hall, Norway.
2
In this aerial view, the landmark Kuwait Towers and other skyscrapers pierce through the cloud cover over Kuwait City.
3
Rohingya Muslim woman reacts as she rests on a beach following her arrival in Blang Raya, Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia.
4
Metal roofing from a nearby church is wrapped around a utility pole in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados caused catastrophic damage in Middle Tennessee.
Load more
December 10, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG