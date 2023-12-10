Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 10, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Ali and Kiana Rahmani, children of Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist, accept the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 award on behalf of their mother at Oslo City Hall, Norway.
1 Ali and Kiana Rahmani, children of Narges Mohammadi, an imprisoned Iranian human rights activist, accept the Nobel Peace Prize 2023 award on behalf of their mother at Oslo City Hall, Norway.
In this aerial view, the landmark Kuwait Towers and other skyscrapers pierce through the cloud cover over Kuwait City.
2 In this aerial view, the landmark Kuwait Towers and other skyscrapers pierce through the cloud cover over Kuwait City.
Rohingya Muslim woman reacts as she rests on a beach following her arrival in Blang Raya, Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia.
3 Rohingya Muslim woman reacts as she rests on a beach following her arrival in Blang Raya, Pidie, Aceh province, Indonesia.
Metal roofing from a nearby church is wrapped around a utility pole in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados caused catastrophic damage in Middle Tennessee.
4 Metal roofing from a nearby church is wrapped around a utility pole in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados caused catastrophic damage in Middle Tennessee.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG