December 11, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. President Donald Trump, sitting next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) meets with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House in Washington.
Armed police taser a man inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London.
High school students demonstrate on their knees in Paris, France, to protest against the different education reforms including the overhauls and stricter university entrance requirements.
H&#39;Hen Nie of Vietnam is seen on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province, Thailand, Dec. 10, 2018.
