Search
Day in Photos
December 11, 2018
December 11, 2018 2:16 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Donald Trump, sitting next to Vice President Mike Pence (2ndL) meets with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the White House in Washington.
2
Armed police taser a man inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London.
3
High school students demonstrate on their knees in Paris, France, to protest against the different education reforms including the overhauls and stricter university entrance requirements.
4
H'Hen Nie of Vietnam is seen on stage during the 2018 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Chonburi province, Thailand, Dec. 10, 2018.
December 11, 2018
