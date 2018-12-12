Accessibility links

December 11, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta.
Denmark&#39;s left back Anne Mette Hansen (C) vies with Montenegro&#39;s left back Durdina Jaukovic during the Euro 2018 European Women&#39;s Handball Championship Group 1 main round match between Denmark and Montenegro at the XXL hall in Nantes, western France.
Participants of a ball for students of military schools sit backstage during an annual ball in Moscow, Russia.
Dancers from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo perform a scence from &quot;Trovatiara&quot; during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater in New York.
