Day in Photos
December 11, 2018
December 12, 2018 2:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a zebra shark inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta.
2
Denmark's left back Anne Mette Hansen (C) vies with Montenegro's left back Durdina Jaukovic during the Euro 2018 European Women's Handball Championship Group 1 main round match between Denmark and Montenegro at the XXL hall in Nantes, western France.
3
Participants of a ball for students of military schools sit backstage during an annual ball in Moscow, Russia.
4
Dancers from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo perform a scence from "Trovatiara" during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater in New York.
December 11, 2018
