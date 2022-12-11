Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 11, 2022
December 11, 2022 1:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department, 65 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, erupts.
2
Activists gather at the Place Des Arts after a demonstration against the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) during the March for Biodiversity for Human Rights in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Dec. 10, 2022.
3
Waiters serve the dessert during the royal banquet in honor of the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2022, following the Award ceremony on Dec. 10, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
4
This image provided by NASA shows the Orion spacecraft approaching Earth as it neared the end of its three-week test flight to the moon.
December 11, 2022
