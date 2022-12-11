Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

December 11, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department, 65 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, erupts.
1 Fuego volcano, as seen from Alotenango, a municipality in Sacatepequez department, 65 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City, erupts.
Activists gather at the Place Des Arts after a demonstration against the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) during the March for Biodiversity for Human Rights in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Dec. 10, 2022.
2 Activists gather at the Place Des Arts after a demonstration against the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) during the March for Biodiversity for Human Rights in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Dec. 10, 2022.
Waiters serve the dessert during the royal banquet in honor of the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2022, following the Award ceremony on Dec. 10, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
3 Waiters serve the dessert during the royal banquet in honor of the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2022, following the Award ceremony on Dec. 10, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden.
This image provided by NASA shows the Orion spacecraft approaching Earth as it neared the end of its three-week test flight to the moon.&nbsp;
4 This image provided by NASA shows the Orion spacecraft approaching Earth as it neared the end of its three-week test flight to the moon. 

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG