Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 11, 2023
December 11, 2023 1:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People react as they watch a parliament session on a confidence vote of outgoing Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in a cinema in Warsaw.
2
The newly-built nuclear submarine The Krasnoyarsk is seen after a flag-raising ceremony at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia's Archangelsk region.
3
A local resident stands next to a crater at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
A view over salt wells in Palmarin, Sine Saloum Delta region which is classified as UNESCO world heritage site, Senegal.
Load more
December 11, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG