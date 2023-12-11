Accessibility links

December 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People react as they watch a parliament session on a confidence vote of outgoing Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in a cinema in Warsaw. 
2 The newly-built nuclear submarine The Krasnoyarsk is seen after a flag-raising ceremony at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia's Archangelsk region.
3 A local resident stands next to a crater at a site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 A view over salt wells in Palmarin, Sine Saloum Delta region which is classified as UNESCO world heritage site, Senegal.

