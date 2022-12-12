Accessibility links

December 12, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Workers set up a Christmas tree at al-Hatab square, one of the oldest in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, Dec. 12, 2022.
U.S. Navy divers secure NASA&#39;s Orion Capsule after it splashed down, Dec. 11, 2022, following a successful uncrewed Artemis I moon mission, seen from aboard the U.S.S. Portland in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.
Tear gas is returned to police trying to break up supporters of ousted President Pedro Castillo at plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Dec. 11, 2022.&nbsp;Peru&#39;s Congress voted to remove Castillo from office and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him.
Trees are covered in snow in front of the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, in London.
Recommended

