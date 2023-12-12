Accessibility links

December 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A statue of the Virgin of Guadalupe stands amid pilgrims sleeping outside the Basilica of Guadalupe on her feast day in Mexico City.
A man walks on the Vinogradovsky Bridge across the Yenisei River, as the air temperature plunges as low as minus 35&deg; C (- 31&deg; F), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Medics carry an injured person during an Israeli military raid in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
An Israeli flag is seen as lightning strikes over the sky in Tel Aviv, Israel.
