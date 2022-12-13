Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 13, 2022
December 13, 2022
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man strolls his dog in an park in Sofia, Bulgaria, after a snowfall.
2
Civilians take shelter inside a metro station during air raid alert in the center of Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
A woman struggles with a riot police officer during a protest after the ousting of Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Dec. 12, 2022.
4
A police officer fires a shotgun as supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro protest after supreme court justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered a temporary arrest warrant of indigenous leader Jose Acacio Serere Xavante for alleged anti-democratic acts, in Brasilia, Dec. 12, 2022.
December 13, 2022
