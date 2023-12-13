Accessibility links

Day in Photos

December 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Workers collect oil after it spilled over the backwater at Ennore creek in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, on the outskirts of Chennai, India.
A destroyed car is seen in the yard of kindergarten after Russian rocket attack at residential neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte makes a toast with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (not pictured) during his visit to the Netherlands in The Hague, Netherlands.
Ceramic artists work in a studio as the River Thames overtops its banks following prolonged rainfall and high tides, in west London.
