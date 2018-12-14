Accessibility links
Day in Photos
December 14, 2018
December 14, 2018 12:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
French police patrol outside the Strasbourg Cathedral as a man dressed as Father Christmas poses with a tourist, in Strasbourg.
2
Policemen stand guard before dismantling a yellow vests camp at a traffic island near the A2 Paris-Brussels motorway in Fontaine-Notre-Dame, France.
3
Sinn Fein commemorate the centenary of the Irish 1918 general election by posing for a recreation of an iconic photo taken outside Government Buildings on this day 100 years ago in Dublin, Ireland.
4
Children participate in a Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice demonstration before the final session of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland.
December 14, 2018
