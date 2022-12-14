Accessibility links

December 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A man collects plastic from the polluted Citarum river in West Bandung, Indonesia.
2 Fans of Morococo display masks prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.
3 A view of a seriously damaged road after heavy rains caused floods and landslides, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
4 Migrants queue near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the U.S. city of El Paso, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022.

