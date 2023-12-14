Accessibility links

December 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Commuters make their way along a street amid heavy smog in Lahore, Pakistan.
2 Hasan Bitmez, a Turkish lawmaker from the Islamist Saadet Partisi, or Felicity Party, collapses after speaking at the main chamber of the Turkish parliament in Ankara.
3 Palestinians look for the survivors following an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip.
4 Workers dismantle the main sculpture of the Soviet army monument in central Sofia, Bulgaria.

