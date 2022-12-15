Accessibility links

December 15, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A woman walks past a destroyed armored personal carrier in the liberated village of Petropavlivka near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2 A residential area is pictured in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
3 A house and car are seen damaged after a confirmed tornado on Friscoville Avenue in Arabi, Louisiana, in St. Bernard Parish, Dec. 14, 2022.
4 Police walk by a charred moto-taxi frame left by people protesting the detention of President Pedro Castillo, on the Pan-American North highway in Viru, Peru.

