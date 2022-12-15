Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
December 15, 2022
December 15, 2022 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman walks past a destroyed armored personal carrier in the liberated village of Petropavlivka near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2
A residential area is pictured in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
3
A house and car are seen damaged after a confirmed tornado on Friscoville Avenue in Arabi, Louisiana, in St. Bernard Parish, Dec. 14, 2022.
4
Police walk by a charred moto-taxi frame left by people protesting the detention of President Pedro Castillo, on the Pan-American North highway in Viru, Peru.
Load more
December 15, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
December 14, 2022
Day in Photos
December 13, 2022
Day in Photos
December 12, 2022
Day in Photos
December 11, 2022
Day in Photos
December 9, 2022
Day in Photos
December 8, 2022
Day in Photos
December 7, 2022
Day in Photos
December 6, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG