Day in Photos
December 15, 2023
December 15, 2023 1:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ukrainian servicemen cry near the coffin of their comrade Andrii Trachuk during his funeral service on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A meteor burns up in the sky over al-Abrak desert north of Kuwait City during the annual Geminid meteor shower.
A Palestinian woman and children look on following Israeli bombardment on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel.
