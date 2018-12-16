Accessibility links

December 16, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Snow covers the roofs of the so-called &quot;Alter Flecken&quot; (old spot), the historic core of downtown Freudenberg with its half-timbered houses from the 17th century in the heart of the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia near the city of Siegen, Germany.
Chinese dancers perform during the closing ceremonies of the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province.
Buildings are covered in snow in the Castle District in Budapest, Hungary.
Women dressed as angels wave to spectators as they hang from a wire during a Christmas market in the town of Ustek, Czech Republic, Dec. 15, 2018.
