December 16, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A boy plays on a drain covered with household waste in Bogor, Indonesia.
2 A masked supporter of the Hamas movement takes part in a rally in the West Bank village of Beit Omar, to mark the 35th anniversary of the Palestinian militant group.
3 People shelter inside a metro station during massive Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 A landslide is seen at an organic farm in Batang Kali, Malaysia.

